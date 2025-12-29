Long has 16 as Hampton beats Stony Brook 62-59

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Xzavier Long had 16 points in Hampton’s 62-59 win against Stony Brook on Monday. Long added…

Long added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (7-7, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 12 points and added five rebounds, and Daniel Johnson finished with 11 points.

Erik Pratt led the way for the Seawolves (8-6, 0-1) with 20 points and four assists. Ethan Simmon added 17 points for Stony Brook, and Toby Onyekonwu had six points.

Johnson scored 10 points in the first half and Hampton went into halftime trailing 34-33.

