Long Beach State visits Ma and UCSD

Long Beach State Beach (0-7, 0-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (4-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays Long Beach State after Sabrina Ma scored 21 points in UCSD’s 94-64 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Tritons are 3-1 in home games. UCSD has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach are 0-1 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSD is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State’s 32.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (35.9%).

The Tritons and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ma is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tritons. Erin Condron is averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.

JaQuoia Jones-Brown is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Beach. Judit Oliva Fernandez is averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

