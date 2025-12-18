Long Beach State hosts Clark and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (4-7) at Long Beach State Beach (2-9, 0-2 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Pepperdine Waves (4-7) at Long Beach State Beach (2-9, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Long Beach State after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 70-62 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach are 2-3 on their home court. Long Beach State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Waves are 1-2 in road games. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 2.1.

Long Beach State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 17.1 points. Petar Majstorovic is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Cooley is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Clark is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

