Long Beach State hosts Carruthers and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (4-5) at Long Beach State Beach (0-10, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Long Beach State after Kendall Carruthers scored 20 points in Toledo’s 75-63 victory over the Wayne State (MI) Warriors.

The Beach have gone 0-5 in home games. Long Beach State allows 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.0 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 1-3 away from home. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Patricia Anumgba averaging 2.1.

Long Beach State averages 49.6 points per game, 20.3 fewer points than the 69.9 Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynna Pukis is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 5.3 points. JaQuoia Jones-Brown is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.5 points.

Carruthers is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

