Londynn Jones scores 17 for No. 16 USC women in 79-33 win over Saint Mary’s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 17 points and Kara Dunn added 15 for No. 16 Southern California in a 79-33 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (6-2) went on a 21-0 run that lasted almost the entire second quarter to go up 42-18 heading into halftime.

USC shot 46% (26 of 56) from the field and 76% (19 of 25) from the free-throw line. The Trojans forced 29 turnovers for 28 points, and finished the game on a 12-2 run.

Jones, who transferred from rival UCLA, shot 5 of 12 from the field (3 of 7 from beyond the arc) and 4 of 5 from the line. Jazzy Davidson added 14 points for USC, her fifth straight game with double-digit points.

Saint Mary’s (5-4) was led by Edie Clark, with eight points and six rebounds. The Gaels shot just 27% (11 of 41) against the Trojans and have lost four consecutive games.

Up next

USC hosts No. 21 Washington on Sunday.

Saint Mary’s will travel to play San Jose State on Thursday.

