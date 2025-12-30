Logan Carey scores 26 to lead Maine to 104-66 victory over Maine-Fort Kent

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Logan Carey scored 26 points as Maine beat Maine-Fort Kent 104-66 on Tuesday. Carey also had…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Logan Carey scored 26 points as Maine beat Maine-Fort Kent 104-66 on Tuesday.

Carey also had five rebounds for the Black Bears (2-13). Ryan Mabrey scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Keelan Steele shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bengals were led in scoring by Sam Williams, who finished with 25 points. Antonio Speed added 15 points and Deandre Johnson totaled eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

