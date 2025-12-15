LIU visits Mississippi State after McGhee’s 29-point showing

Long Island Sharks (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts…

Long Island Sharks (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts LIU after Ja’Borri McGhee scored 29 points in Mississippi State’s 82-74 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Mississippi State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks have gone 4-3 away from home. LIU is seventh in the NEC with 13.0 assists per game led by Malachi Davis averaging 3.4.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 76.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 78.1 Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.3 points.

Davis is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.