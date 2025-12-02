LIU hosts Winthrop after Clouet’s 21-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (4-4) at Long Island Sharks (4-3) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under…

Winthrop Eagles (4-4) at Long Island Sharks (4-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces LIU after Kody Clouet scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 101-79 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Sharks are 1-0 on their home court. LIU is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daylen Berry averaging 3.9.

LIU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7%.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Logan Duncomb is averaging 12.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.