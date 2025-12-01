LIU hosts Winthrop after Clouet’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (4-4) at Long Island Sharks (4-3) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on LIU…

Winthrop Eagles (4-4) at Long Island Sharks (4-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on LIU after Kody Clouet scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 101-79 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Sharks are 1-0 on their home court. LIU is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

LIU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7%.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Logan Duncomb is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

