LIU hosts La Salle after Davis’ 30-point game

La Salle Explorers (4-6) at Long Island Sharks (5-4) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2.5;…

La Salle Explorers (4-6) at Long Island Sharks (5-4)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces La Salle after Malachi Davis scored 30 points in LIU’s 87-82 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Sharks are 1-1 in home games. LIU is second in the NEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre’shawn Sheppard averaging 2.4.

The Explorers have gone 0-2 away from home. La Salle is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

LIU’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 68.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 81.6 LIU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Fuller is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sharks. Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5%.

Jaeden Marshall is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.6 points. Rob Dockery is averaging 8.4 points.

