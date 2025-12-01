LIU faces Rider

Rider Broncs (1-5) vs. Long Island Sharks (4-2) New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider and LIU square…

Rider Broncs (1-5) vs. Long Island Sharks (4-2)

New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and LIU square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Sharks have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. LIU leads the NEC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadidia Toure averaging 5.8.

The Broncs have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Rider is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

LIU’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Rider allows. Rider has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is shooting 48.7% and averaging 20.4 points for the Sharks. Laura Molnarova is averaging 7.7 points.

Kristina Yomane is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

