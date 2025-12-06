LIU faces Lehigh after Gordon’s 27-point showing

Long Island Sharks (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-7) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -3.5;…

Long Island Sharks (4-4) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-7)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Lehigh after Greg Gordon scored 27 points in LIU’s 94-92 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-1 in home games. Lehigh is eighth in the Patriot League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 4.3.

The Sharks are 3-3 on the road. LIU is eighth in the NEC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre’shawn Sheppard averaging 4.7.

Lehigh scores 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 LIU allows. LIU averages 75.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.8 Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Joshua Ingram is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4%.

Jamal Fuller is averaging 15 points for the Sharks. Gordon is averaging 14.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

