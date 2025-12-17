Little Rock visits Southern Indiana after Saunders’ 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (3-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-2) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (3-7, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Little Rock after Ali Saunders scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 76-59 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 1-0 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Indiana averages 76.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 66.3 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 9.5 more points per game (59.9) than Southern Indiana gives up (50.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Loden is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Saunders is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Holman is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 8.8 points.

