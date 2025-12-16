Little Rock visits Morehead State following Wallace’s 23-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (3-7) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5;…

Little Rock Trojans (2-8) at Morehead State Eagles (3-7)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Morehead State after Cameron Wallace scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 90-58 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 3.0.

The Trojans are 1-7 in road games. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 3.7.

Morehead State scores 76.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.9 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Trojans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Cunningham is shooting 36.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lawson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Wallace is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.