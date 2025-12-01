Little Rock takes on UT Arlington, looks to halt 5-game skid

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4) at Little Rock Trojans (1-5) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4) at Little Rock Trojans (1-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock looks to end its five-game slide when the Trojans take on UT Arlington.

The Trojans are 1-1 in home games. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Mavericks are 0-2 on the road. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Nya Threatt averaging 3.0.

Little Rock is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 36.8% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 61.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 64.5 Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 38.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 7.0 points.

Kira Reynolds is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Mavericks. Threatt is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.