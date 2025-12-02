Little Rock takes on Central Arkansas on 3-game skid

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Bears (3-5) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock aims…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Bears (3-5)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Central Arkansas.

The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Luke Moore averaging 2.8.

The Trojans are 1-5 on the road. Little Rock gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

Central Arkansas is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.