Little Rock takes on Central Arkansas on 3-game losing streak

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Bears (3-5) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5;…

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at Central Arkansas Bears (3-5)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against Central Arkansas.

The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas allows 76.6 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 1-5 on the road. Little Rock is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Central Arkansas averages 72.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 76.3 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Ty Robinson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.1 points.

Johnathan Lawson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

