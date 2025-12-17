Lipscomb visits Samford after Yarbrough’s 29-point performance

Lipscomb Bisons (3-7) at Samford Bulldogs (5-8) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Lipscomb after Kaylee…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-7) at Samford Bulldogs (5-8)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Lipscomb after Kaylee Yarbrough scored 29 points in Samford’s 74-67 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Samford is eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 27.9 rebounds. Aubrey Blankenship leads the Bulldogs with 3.6 boards.

The Bisons are 0-5 in road games. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Taylor Bowen averaging 7.4.

Samford averages 59.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.0 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarbrough is scoring 12.5 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

