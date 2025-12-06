Lipscomb hosts Pissis and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Lipscomb…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Lipscomb after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-53 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Bisons have gone 3-0 in home games. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Alabama A&M is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb scores 79.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 71.3 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 67.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.6 Lipscomb allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. Mateo Esmeraldo is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.0 points.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.6 points and two steals for the Bulldogs. Pissis is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

