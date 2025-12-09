Linus Holmstrom scores 23, VMI takes down Loyola (MD) 86-70

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Linus Holmstrom’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Loyola (MD) 86-70 on Tuesday. Holmstrom finished 7 of…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Linus Holmstrom’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Loyola (MD) 86-70 on Tuesday.

Holmstrom finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range for the Keydets (5-7). TJ Johnson scored 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu finished with 14 points.

Emmett Adair led the way for the Greyhounds (4-7) with 21 points. Loyola also got 17 points from Braeden Speed. Jordan Stiemke had 11 points.

VMI took the lead for good with 16:19 left in the first half. The score was 51-32 at halftime, with Holmstrom racking up 21 points. VMI was outscored by Loyola (MD) in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Johnson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

