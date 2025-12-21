Lindsey leads Albany (NY) against Cornell after 24-point performance

Cornell Big Red (5-5) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9) Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cornell Big Red (5-5) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Cornell after Amir Lindsey scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 71-55 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Great Danes are 2-0 on their home court. Albany (NY) ranks seventh in the America East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Okechukwu Okeke averaging 3.7.

The Big Red have gone 2-5 away from home. Cornell averages 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsey is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.6 points.

