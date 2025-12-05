Lindenwood visits White and Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood Lions (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Lindenwood…

Lindenwood Lions (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Lindenwood after Meechie White scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 109-62 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Lindenwood scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry McMorris is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Jadis Jones is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Clayton Jackson is averaging 11.5 points.

