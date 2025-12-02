Lindenwood visits Northern Illinois on 4-game road skid

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under…

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Lions take on Northern Illinois.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gustav Winther averaging 2.3.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Lindenwood is eighth in the OVC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

Northern Illinois makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Lindenwood’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.1 points. Makhai Valentine is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points.

Anias Futrell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jadis Jones is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.