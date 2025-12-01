Lindenwood visits Northern Illinois, looks to break road slide

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will look to…

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will look to stop its four-game road slide when the Lions take on Northern Illinois.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks seventh in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gustav Winther averaging 2.3.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Lindenwood is seventh in the OVC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Milos Nenadic averaging 7.3.

Northern Illinois averages 77.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 78.4 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Huskies. Jao Ituka is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jadis Jones is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Nenadic is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

