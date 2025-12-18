Lindenwood plays Western Illinois, seeks 5th straight win

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-7) at Lindenwood Lions (6-4, 1-0 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-7) at Lindenwood Lions (6-4, 1-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Western Illinois.

The Lions are 3-0 on their home court. Lindenwood scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 1-5 in road games. Western Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okwuosah averaging 4.5.

Lindenwood scores 81.4 points, 6.9 more per game than the 74.5 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lindenwood allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jadis Jones is shooting 67.5% and averaging 15.8 points.

Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.