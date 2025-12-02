Lindenwood (MO) takes on Drake, seeks 4th straight road win

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-2) at Drake Bulldogs (1-5) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hits…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (6-2) at Drake Bulldogs (1-5)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hits the road against Drake trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 at home. Drake is fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Maggie Taylor leads the Bulldogs with 7.7 boards.

The Lions are 2-1 on the road. Lindenwood (MO) is third in the OVC scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Drake averages 69.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 59.1 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 75.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 84.0 Drake allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Grace Knutson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 12.3 points.

Aleshia Jones is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

