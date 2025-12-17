Lindenwood faces Western Illinois, aims for 5th straight win

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-7) at Lindenwood Lions (6-4, 1-0 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-7) at Lindenwood Lions (6-4, 1-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Western Illinois.

The Lions have gone 3-0 at home. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Jadis Jones leads the Lions with 8.0 boards.

The Leathernecks are 1-5 on the road. Western Illinois is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lindenwood gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 67.5% and averaging 15.8 points.

Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 13.8 points for the Leathernecks. Francis Okwuosah is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.