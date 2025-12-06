Liberty faces George Mason following Mills’ 24-point outing

Liberty Lady Flames (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (6-4, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

Liberty Lady Flames (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (6-4, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays George Mason after Avery Mills scored 24 points in Liberty’s 68-56 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Patriots are 5-0 in home games. George Mason is second in the A-10 scoring 72.1 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Flames are 0-1 in road games. Liberty is second in the CUSA with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Ify Nwaobi averaging 10.6.

George Mason scores 72.1 points, 15.2 more per game than the 56.9 Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 33.8%.

Mills is averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

