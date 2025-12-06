Lewless and West Georgia host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at West Georgia Wolves (5-3) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at West Georgia Wolves (5-3)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Tennessee Tech after Chas Lewless scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 93-89 overtime win over the Troy Trojans.

The Wolves are 3-0 in home games. West Georgia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

West Georgia is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than West Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wolves. Lewless is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.