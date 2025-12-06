Lewis leads UL Monroe against SFA after 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-2, 1-0 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-6) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-2, 1-0 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits SFA after Krystian Lewis scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 66-52 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 at home. SFA ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keon Thompson averaging 4.8.

The Warhawks are 0-4 on the road. UL Monroe is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SFA scores 78.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 78.3 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

MJ Russell is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Warhawks. Lewis is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

