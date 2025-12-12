Lewis leads Marist against Bryant after 22-point game

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-8) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-8)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Bryant after Elijah Lewis scored 22 points in Marist’s 80-68 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Bryant is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 1-1 on the road. Marist is the MAAC leader with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.4.

Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 72.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 70.5 Bryant allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Lewis is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.