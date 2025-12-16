Lewis-Eutsey and Marshall host Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-3) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-3)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Appalachian State after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 26 points in Marshall’s 75-50 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-1 in home games. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Blessing King averaging 4.7.

The Mountaineers are 2-2 in road games. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Marshall makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Daisia Mitchell is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.4 points for the Mountaineers. Emma Smith is averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

