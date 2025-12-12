Leonard leads Cleveland State against Niagara after 23-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-2, 1-1 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-2, 1-1 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Niagara after Jada Leonard scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 72-55 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 6-0 at home. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon with 12.3 assists per game led by Leonard averaging 2.5.

The Purple Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Niagara is 0-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cleveland State averages 73.7 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 83.9 Niagara allows. Niagara’s 29.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Cleveland State has given up to its opponents (35.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colbi Maples is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.0 rebound for the Vikings. Leonard is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Talia Dial averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 21.1% from beyond the arc. Chasity Wilson is averaging 8.7 points.

