Leon Bond III scores 26 to guide Northern Iowa to 75-63 victory over Oakland

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Leon Bond III had 26 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-63 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Bond added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-2). Tristan Smith finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Trey Campbell made three 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Golden Grizzlies (5-6) were led by Isaac Garrett, who finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Brody Robinson totaled 12 points and five assists, while Ziare Wells scored 11.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 1:58 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Bond racking up 14 points. Northern Iowa pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 15 points.

