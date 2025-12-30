Leo leads UNLV against Fresno State after 20-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (7-5, 2-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (7-5, 2-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Fresno State after Destiny Leo scored 20 points in UNLV’s 89-71 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Lady Rebels are 5-1 in home games. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaisa Gamble averaging 2.2.

UNLV is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UNLV allows.

The Lady Rebels and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Emilia Long is averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

