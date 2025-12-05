Lendeborg leads No. 3 Michigan against Rutgers after 20-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan plays Rutgers after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 20 points in Michigan’s 101-61 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wolverines are 2-0 on their home court. Michigan has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 5-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Rutgers has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

Michigan makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Rutgers averages 71.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.6 Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is shooting 61.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Tariq Francis is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.1 points. Dylan Grant is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.