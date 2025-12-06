Lendeborg leads No. 3 Michigan against Rutgers after 20-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-0) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -21.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan plays Rutgers after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 20 points in Michigan’s 101-61 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wolverines have gone 2-0 in home games. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Aday Mara averaging 8.7.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 5-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Rutgers averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Michigan averages 93.7 points, 24.6 more per game than the 69.1 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 71.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.6 Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Lendeborg is shooting 61.3% and averaging 16.0 points.

Dylan Grant is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.