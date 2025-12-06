Leland Walker scores 18 off bench to help Wyoming beat Dartmouth 93-80

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Leland Walker scored 18 points off the bench to lead Wyoming over Dartmouth 93-80 on Saturday.…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Leland Walker scored 18 points off the bench to lead Wyoming over Dartmouth 93-80 on Saturday.

Walker went 8 of 12 from the field for the Cowboys (7-2). Adam Harakow scored 16 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Nasir Meyer added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Kareem Thomas led the way for the Big Green (3-4) with 27 points. Connor Amundsen added 18 points and Jayden Williams scored 14.

Simm-Marten Saadi scored eight points in the first half and Wyoming went into the break trailing 40-39. Harakow scored 15 points in the second half to rally the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

