Lehigh hosts Bell and Army

Army Black Knights (6-7) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks…

Army Black Knights (6-7) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Lehigh after Jaxson Bell scored 24 points in Army’s 95-85 overtime win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-2 in home games. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 2.4.

The Black Knights are 2-3 on the road. Army has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lehigh averages 70.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Army allows. Army averages 74.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.2 Lehigh gives up to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Urosevic is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 11 points. Nasir Whitlock is shooting 47.4% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Black Knights. Bell is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.