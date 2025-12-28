LeGree scores 20, Morehead State takes down Alice Lloyd 115-65

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Josiah LeGree had 20 points in Morehead State’s 115-65 win against Alice Lloyd on Sunday. LeGree…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Josiah LeGree had 20 points in Morehead State’s 115-65 win against Alice Lloyd on Sunday.

LeGree also added 10 assists for the Eagles (6-7). Davion Cunningham added 18 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line while they also had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tyonne Farrell shot 7 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Evin Eversole, who finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Naz Welch added 11 points for Alice Lloyd. Koji Anderson also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

