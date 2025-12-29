Lee’s 19 lead Lamar over Northwestern State 76-61

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. had 19 points in Lamar’s 76-61 victory against Northwestern State on Monday. Lee…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. had 19 points in Lamar’s 76-61 victory against Northwestern State on Monday.

Lee went 8 of 16 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland Conference). King-Njhsanni Wilhite shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Eian Lowe went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points off the bench.

The Demons (3-9, 1-2) were led in scoring by Izzy Miles, who finished with 17 points. Micah Thomas added 16 points and two steals for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

