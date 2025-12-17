Lee leads No. 23 Florida against Saint Francis (PA) after 24-point performance

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Florida Gators (6-4) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Florida Gators (6-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -45.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida faces Saint Francis (PA) after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Florida’s 80-70 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Gators are 3-0 on their home court. Florida has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Red Flash are 0-6 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fourth in the NEC with 14.1 assists per game led by Zion Russell averaging 3.1.

Florida’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 69.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 72.2 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 8.5 points.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Russell is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

