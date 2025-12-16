Lee leads Lamar against UT Rio Grande Valley after 21-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Rob Lee Jr. scored 21 points in Lamar’s 89-71 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cardinals are 3-1 on their home court. Lamar averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

Koree Cotton is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 11.1 points.

