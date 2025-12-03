Lee leads Lamar against Louisiana after 26-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-2) Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) at Lamar Cardinals (4-2)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Louisiana after Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points in Lamar’s 90-46 victory over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in home games. Lamar is the Southland leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Pennebaker averaging 3.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-5 on the road. Louisiana gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.8 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Lamar has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Holifield is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Lee is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is shooting 37.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

