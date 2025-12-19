Le Moyne visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Stokes’ 23-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-9) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-9) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Le Moyne after Rhian Stokes scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-70 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-7 in road games. Le Moyne allows 77.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 27.1 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Aleah Snead is averaging 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9%.

Eli Clark is shooting 34.5% and averaging 9.1 points for the Dolphins. Ashley Buragas is averaging 8.8 points.

