Le Moyne visits Saint Bonaventure after Mitchell’s 27-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-2)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Le Moyne after Frank Mitchell scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 88-83 overtime loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bonnies are 6-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins are 2-4 on the road. Le Moyne has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Bonaventure averages 77.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 53.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Trent Mosquera is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Shilo Jackson is averaging 14.1 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

