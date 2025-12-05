Le Moyne visits Binghamton following Beverly’s 25-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-6)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Le Moyne after Zyier Beverly scored 25 points in Binghamton’s 80-71 overtime win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bearcats are 3-1 on their home court. Binghamton ranks seventh in the America East with 11.0 assists per game led by Jeremiah Quigley averaging 6.0.

The Dolphins have gone 1-3 away from home. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 3.3.

Binghamton’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Benigni averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Demetrius Lilley is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.5 points.

Trent Mosquera averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

