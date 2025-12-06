Le Moyne plays Binghamton after Mosquera’s 26-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-6) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5;…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-5) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-6)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Binghamton after Trent Mosquera scored 26 points in Le Moyne’s 96-85 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bearcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Binghamton averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dolphins are 1-3 on the road. Le Moyne ranks fifth in the NEC giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Binghamton is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Benigni is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.4 points. Demetrius Lilley is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.5 points.

Shilo Jackson is shooting 71.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Dolphins. Mosquera is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

