Lazar Djokovic scores 23 as VCU beats St. Bonaventure 89-82 in Atlantic 10 Conference opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 23 points to lead VCU to an 89-82 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener.

Djokovic shot 9 of 12 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Rams (10-4, 1-0). Brandon Jennings scored 20 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 14 for 15 from the foul line. Terrence Hill Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 19.

The Bonnies (11-3, 0-1) were led by Frank Mitchell, who posted 24 points and seven rebounds. Darryl Simmons II added 22 points and seven assists. Cayden Charles finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

VCU took the lead for good with two minutes remaining in the second half on a free throw from Jennings to make it an 80-79 game.

