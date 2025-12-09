Lawson leads Little Rock against West Virginia after 33-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Little Rock Trojans (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -26.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits West Virginia after Johnathan Lawson scored 33 points in Little Rock’s 90-78 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Mountaineers are 7-0 in home games. West Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 1-6 on the road. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC allowing 78.8 points while holding opponents to 49.9% shooting.

West Virginia is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock scores 7.7 more points per game (66.1) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals. Brenen Lorient is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.5 points.

Lawson is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.